Here Are The 8 Republicans Who Voted For Tim Kaine’s War Powers Resolution Against Trump

Eight Senate Republicans broke with their GOP colleagues on Wednesday voting in favor of a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without approval from Congress.

The vote was bipartisan, 51-45, with eight Republicans voting with Democrats. The eight Republicans were:

Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Indiana Sen. Todd Young

“We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress votes to authorize such a war,” Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who introduced the resolution said, according to CNN. “While the President does and must always have the ability to defend the United States from imminent attack, the executive power to initiate war stops there. An offensive war requires a congressional debate and vote. This should not be a controversial proposition.” (RELATED: Here’s What The Media Isn’t Telling You About This War Powers Resolution)

The resolution could be vetoed by Trump, as he vetoed a War Powers resolution in 2019.