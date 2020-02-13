Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lands Dream Gig: Guest Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Thursday that she would be among the celebrity guest judges in the coming season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

.@AOC‘s dream of being a guest judge on @RuPaulsDragRace has finally come true. https://t.co/OFBUBQ6l1A — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) February 13, 2020

The freshman congresswoman from the Bronx has long been a fan of the show and used her appearance as an effort to get out the vote. “This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience,” she tweeted. “I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Claims Drag Queens Can Help Politicians Be More Authentic)

This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote ????????????️‍????✌???? https://t.co/yuD2y7nNw9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

In her preview clip, shared by the show’s official Twitter account, the self-described Democratic socialist called for fans to “join the Ruvolution” and announced, “I’m Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

Other celebrity guests judges in the coming 12th season of the VH1 show will include Whoopi Goldberg, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan, Jeff Goldblum and Daisy Ridley.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a brief appearance on the show in 2018 as part of a “get out the vote” effort.