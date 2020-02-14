Ben Sasse Addresses Avenatti Sentencing: ‘D-List Attorney But A Grade A Scumbag’

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse used a Friday statement to address a federal jury’s guilty verdict for disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti was found guilty Friday on charges of attempted extortion, honest services wire fraud, and transmitting interstate communications with intent to extort, all related to his attempt to extort more than $20 million from retail giant Nike.

INBOX: Sen Ben Sasse, who was once called a “moron” by Michael Avenatti, reacts after the attorney was found guilty of trying to extort million from Nike pic.twitter.com/WBLFwF2SIK — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) February 14, 2020

Calling Avenatti a “noted scumbag and left-wing-media darling,” Sasse pointed out that Avenatti only played a real attorney “on TV.” (RELATED: Trump Jr. Reacts To News Of Avenatti’s Guilty Verdict, Says He’s A ‘Shoe In’ For A Future Democratic Nomination)

“Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag,” the statement read. “It’s hard to get airtime from the slammer, so Nike’s win is cable television’s loss. In the end, Michael Avenatti wasn’t a real attorney, he just played one on TV.”

Avenatti used Twitter to call Sasse a “one man moron” during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Sasse = one man moron who knows nothing about the law or the SCOTUS. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 4, 2018

Avenatti will face additional charges in New York and California.