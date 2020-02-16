Chris Wallace Puts Kellyanne Conway On The Spot: ‘Why Was Stop And Frisk Tremendous Then And It’s Racist Now?’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace used 2016 debate footage showing President Donald Trump firmly supporting “stop and frisk” to put White House advisor Kellyanne Conway on the spot regarding her and the president’s criticism of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

During their wide-ranging conversation on “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace brought up the “war of words” between the president and Bloomberg over a 2015 speech during which the former New York City mayor said “95% of murders, murderers and murder victims” are younger “male, minorities.”

“You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” Bloomberg said. After the speech’s contents began making headlines, Trump posted, then deleted a tweet calling him a “racist.”

WATCH:

“The way he feels about people is so demeaning,” Conway told Wallace. “The policy may have been stop and frisk — it’s a disgrace.”

Wallace played a clip of Trump calling Bloomberg a “total racist” during a media appearance. He followed that up by showing a debate clip from 2016 in which Trump said the policy “had a tremendous impact on the safety of New York City.” (RELATED: ‘You’re A F**king Fascist!’ — Second Amendment Activists Heckle Mike Bloomberg In Virginia)

“Why was stop and frisk tremendous then and it’s racist now?” Wallace asked.

“Well he is, the president is toying with everybody by saying, ‘Oh, had he said something like that, had you unearthed videotape like that of him everybody would say, racist, racist,'” Conway contended. “But look at all the people saying, ‘You know what, I think Michael Bloomberg learned his lesson. That was so long ago.'”

Conway continued to press her point that Bloomberg’s comments mean he is “somebody who looks at people beneath him differently.”