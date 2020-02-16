Editorial

Matt McGloin Calls Out His Entire Team During Loss, Promptly Gets Benched

Matt McGloin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/xfl2020/status/1228778507272179712)

New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin was in epic form during a 27-0 Saturday loss to the DC Defenders.

McGloin, who has had a solid backup career in the NFL, said during the halftime interview the entire game plan had to change, called out his teammates in another video, insinuated there are major issues with the coaches and was eventually benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch highlights from McGloin’s incredible Saturday below.

How can you not love this type of stuff? The XFL is everything we hoped it would be and much more. Matt McGloin goes out there yesterday, stinks up the joint, throws his entire team under the bus, rips the game plan publicly going into the half and gets benched.

This is the type of rawness and authenticity people are craving.

 

McGloin is quickly become the biggest villain in the XFL, and I’m here for every single second of it. Nobody through the first two weekends has kept it realer than he has.

I also love the fact the XFL is just shoving mics into the face of players after they screw up. It’s incredible on every level.

I can’t wait to see what we get next out of the XFL. So far, it’s been a dream come true. Shoutout to McGloin for being the villain the league needs.