Matt McGloin Calls Out His Entire Team During Loss, Promptly Gets Benched

New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin was in epic form during a 27-0 Saturday loss to the DC Defenders.

McGloin, who has had a solid backup career in the NFL, said during the halftime interview the entire game plan had to change, called out his teammates in another video, insinuated there are major issues with the coaches and was eventually benched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch highlights from McGloin’s incredible Saturday below.

“I think we need to make a lot of adjustments, make a lot of changes… To be honest with you, this is probably one of the worst games I’ve been apart of (offensively)” -Matt McGloin ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/YnB1oznLCr — SUSPENDED AGAIN (@FTBeard1) February 15, 2020

“There’s a lot of stuff going on behind closed doors, I think we need to clean that up, communication especially is one” Matt McGloin is trying his hardest to get traded LMAOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/yuRe9CnJKA — SUSPENDED AGAIN (@FTBeard1) February 15, 2020

Matt McGloin is being interviewed just minutes after being benched while he watches his backup play on offense. The XFL is wild. pic.twitter.com/Lc3KNv3T7j — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 15, 2020

How can you not love this type of stuff? The XFL is everything we hoped it would be and much more. Matt McGloin goes out there yesterday, stinks up the joint, throws his entire team under the bus, rips the game plan publicly going into the half and gets benched.

This is the type of rawness and authenticity people are craving.

McGloin is quickly become the biggest villain in the XFL, and I’m here for every single second of it. Nobody through the first two weekends has kept it realer than he has.

I also love the fact the XFL is just shoving mics into the face of players after they screw up. It’s incredible on every level.

I can’t wait to see what we get next out of the XFL. So far, it’s been a dream come true. Shoutout to McGloin for being the villain the league needs.