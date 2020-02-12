Cardale Jones Says There Isn’t A Huge ‘Fall Off’ Of Talent In The XFL

DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones doesn’t see a big difference in the talent between the XFL and the NFL.

Jones led the Defenders to a huge win over the Seattle Dragons opening weekend this past Saturday, and he wants people to know the talent isn’t too far off from the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“At the end of the day, all these guys are pros. We get paid to play professional football, and I don’t see a huge jump off or fall off from the comparisons of skill,” Jones said during an appearance on “Golic and Wingo.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

I have to agree with Cardale Jones on this one. The vast majority of the guys in the XFL have pro experience. These aren’t washed up college players.

These are guys who are one step away from being regular NFL players. In some cases, players have years of pro experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:37pm PST

That’s the group Jones is in. He played at Ohio State, won a national title and spent a few years playing in the NFL.

If you haven’t already watched some XFL action, then you’re missing out. It’s high caliber football, and fans of the sport will love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:24am PST

Jones hit the nail on the head by stating the differences aren’t that big. Are they NFL stars? No, but are they talented football players? Without a doubt.

If you’re not already checking out the XFL, I suggest you give it a shot.