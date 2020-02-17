These Kitchen Knives Can Take Your Cooking to New Heights Without Breaking The Bank

If you’re a fan of cooking or just love binge-watching cooking competitions, you probably know the real difference-maker between a meal that’s excellent or just average is the knifework. These knives on sale are a cut above the rest — and for how expensive high quality knives can be, these are available at an incredible bargain. That means you can slice and dice your way into amateur chef stardom (or at the very least, impress the crowd at the next dinner you’re hosting) — check them out below,

Schmidt Brothers® Cutlery Carbon 6 7-Pc Knife Block Set

Retire your dated cooking knives with this Schmidt Brothers® Cutlery Carbon 6 7-Pc Knife Block Set. It keeps all the essentials anchored neatly into a space-saving magnetic knife block — everything you’d need for prepping vegetables to carving a roast.

Find it here for $181.99.

Damascus 3-Piece Japanese Chef Knife Set

This amazingly sharp Damascus 3-Piece Japanese Chef Knife Set is perfect for any precision knife work. The steel features stunning surface patterns that alternate from matte gray to silver for a beautiful look that’s also highly functional.

Find it here for $44.99.

Pro Chef’s Knives with Henkel Rosewood + Special Burl: Set of 5

This five-knife set of Pro Chef’s Knives with Henkel Rosewood are a pleasure for any cook to use. These are hand-forged, heat-treated, ground, polished by hand and are exceptionally flexible yet hard.

Find them here for $99.99.

Cuta Chef Knives: Set of 5

These Cuta Chef Knives are forged with higher carbon metals — that means when they come into contact with moisture or acidic food, you’ll need to take some extra care with them. But when they exact perfect cuts on all the food prep you can think of, it’ll be well worth it.

Find them here for $121.99.

Mini Chef Knives: Set of 3

If you’re short on space but still want all the functionality of larger knives, look no further than these Mini Chef Knives. You get three four inch mini chef knives that are as perfect for food prep as they are for slicing a steak or chop at dinner.

Find them here for $74.99.

Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set

This utilitarian Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set includes a 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, 8.5-inch slicing knife and 5-inch utility knife. They’re graded to an incredibly high 62+ Rockwell hardness, stain- and rust-resistant and precision balanced.

Find them here for $69.99.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

This Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set is perfect for prepping a full family dinner. It features a host of fully serrated and sharp knives made of stainless steel and enables precision when cutting.

Find them here for $24.99.

Chef Knife with Pakka Wood & Rose Wood Handle

This Chef Knife with Pakka Wood & Rose Wood Handle could practically be a collectible — if it weren’t so highly effective at managing a slew of different kitchen tasks with ease. This 9.75-inch knife makes quick work of any proteins or vegetables you need to chop or slice.

Find it here for $34.99.

Damascus Chef Knife with Buffalo Horn, Brass & Rose Wood Handle

This 13-inch Damascus Chef Knife is made with a stunning buffalo horn and rose wood handle detailing that will make this knife a joy to use. Plus, it’s ideal for managing tougher root vegetables and butchering larger cuts of meat.

Find it here for $59.99.

Chef + Fork Knife from Jay Knives

Get ready for grilling season this summer (or roasting season now) with this Chef + Fork Knife combo. This set includes a 5-inch chef knife and a 6-inch fork knife with the same hardness of 58 HRC and Damascus finish, ideal for holding meat in place as you’re slicing and serving.

Find it here for $69.99.

Prices subject to change.