Ryan Newman Rushed To Hospital After Fiery Crash At Daytona 500

Feb 17, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman (6) wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Driver Ryan Newman was rushed to a local hospital Monday after a fiery crash marred the finish of the Daytona 500.

The crash occurred in the final lap of the race, which had been delayed a full day due to weather concerns, and crews were working to get Newman from his badly damaged car when Denny Hamlin barely edged out Ryan Blaney in a photo finish.

Twitter was quickly flooded with prayers for Newman's safety and questions about his status.


First-place finisher Denny Hamlin responded to the crash, saying that he only saw part of it from his car and was not aware how serious it was until he was told he was not to do a post-race interview from the track. He offered prayers to Newman and his family as well.

Joe Gibbs, who owned the winning car, confirmed that his team was unaware of the severity of the crash.

Newman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at 2019’s Daytona 500 as well.

Feb 17, 2019; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan (38), Austin Dillon (3), Daniel Suarez (41), Matt Dibenedetto (95), Tyler Reddick (31), and Ryan Newman (6) crash during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY

