EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury Says His Plans Are For $30 Hookers And Cocaine After Deontay Wilder Fight

Tyson Fury was in epic form Monday night when I asked him about his post-fight plans for his Saturday rematch against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Wilder will fight in Vegas Saturday night on ESPN+ PPV in a rematch for the ages, and all eyes are on the world heavyweight championship.

What are his big plans after hopefully beating beating Wilder in the heavyweight fight? Hookers and cocaine! In case you were wondering what kind of hookers, Fury clarified he prefers the $30 kind.

Watch his full comments below.

Tyson Fury says he plans to binge on cocaine and $30 hookers after fighting Deontay Wilder. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 18, 2020

If you didn’t already find Tyson Fury to be one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, the video above should have erased any any and all doubt.

This fight in Vegas is going to be insane. It’s going to be absolutely crazy, and I’m only more amped after speaking with Fury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:55pm PST

Make sure to check back for the full interview with Tyson Fury. He breaks down what round he’ll knock Wilder out in, his plans for the entrance and if he’ll fight in the UFC and more.

You can watch the fight here. It’s going to be an electric time.