DOJ Taps U.S. Attorney To Oversee Matters That ‘Potentially Relate To Ukraine’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has tapped U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady, and U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue for the Eastern District of New York to oversee matters that could “potentially relate” to matters involving Ukraine.

The DOJ made the announcement Tuesday in a sternly-worded letter sent to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nalder, a staunch critic of Attorney General Bill Barr. (RELATED: Democrats Repeatedly Cite Slave Owners In Quest To Impeach Trump)

“As you know, the Department typically does not provide information relating to ongoing matters,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote. “However, the Department is aware of news reports and public comments from Members of Congress that have significantly distorted the public’s understanding of the Department’s handling of such cases.”

“The Deputy Attorney General’s efforts to coordinate matters potentially related to Ukraine, and to provide for the receipt of relevant information, does not circumvent the Department’s established channels,” Boyd added.

And here’s the letter to Nadler from Stephen Boyd: pic.twitter.com/jHUvBWmutd — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 18, 2020

Boyd’s letter was a response to a letter sent by Nadler to Barr, where the House Judiciary Committee chairman questioned if Barr was “in league” with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“Whether or not you are in league with Mr. Giuliani and his associates, DOJ guidelines, and regulations exist to protect you and the Department from even the appearance of a conflict of interest or any impropriety,” Nadler wrote last week.

Boyd attempted to shoot down the allegations that Barr and Giuliani were coordinating on Ukraine in Tuesday’s letter.

“As Attorney General Barr has repeatedly affirmed, he has not discussed matters relating to Ukraine with Rudolph Giuliani,” he said.