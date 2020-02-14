Here’s The Truth About Trump And Bill Barr’s Beef Over Roger Stone

Drama in the executive branch has exploded in recent days after Attorney General Bill Barr criticized President Donald Trump’s Twitter habits Thursday in an ABC interview.

But, what’s really going on between the president and the attorney general? Daily Caller White House Correspondent Christian Datoc and Editor Arthur Bloom are here to break it all down. See what they had to say about Barr, Trump, and the Roger Stone case in the video below.

