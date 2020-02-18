Conservative Group Opens Up A New Line Of Attack On Google Over Fair Use Law

A conservative group seeking to hold big tech accountable for perceived bias filed an amicus brief Tuesday in support of Oracle as the company continues to sue Google over copyright complaints.

The Internet Accountability Project (IAP) filed a brief at the Supreme Court in support of Oracle, alleging that Google lifted thousands of pieces of code from Oracle without legal permission. The group said Google’s actions demonstrate the company’s flagrant disregard for property rights.

“Google has a track record of using other people’s property to build its business and make billions for liberals in Silicon Valley who then invest their billions in donating to liberal campaigns and defeating conservatives,” Rachel Bovard, senior adviser to IAP, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Google’s liberal political leanings are a matter of public record, according to Bovard, who wrote a December 2019 editorial for National Review in which she said that “Google has intentionally misled consumers.” Google is breaking the law with “increasing impunity,” she added.

The case — Google v. Oracle — could be one of the most important fights Google has ever encountered in its 23 years of existence. Nearly 26 amicus briefs have been filed supporting the Silicon Valley giant, including from tech giants Microsoft, IBM and Mozilla, among others.

At issue is Oracle’s claim that Google illegally swiped 11,500 lines of code from the company in 2010 to develop the Android operating system, which has become a crucial cog in the company’s business model over the past decade. Oracle said it should get roughly $9 billion in damages as a result of the alleged theft.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case in March after making the rounds through lower courts. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Google Employees Used Company Resources To Organize Anti-Trump Resistance Events)

Technical elements bedevils Oracle’s case.

Oracle said that Google copied its hierarchical system for organizing Java methods, which is effectively a filing cabinet stuffed with lines of codes and operations that help software programs communicate with each other. Using such systems means Android programmers can employ methods for which they are already familiar without learning thousands of new code lines.