Politics

Report: State Department Designates 5 Media Companies As Propaganda Entities Of Chinese Communist Party

U.S. President Trump Visits China
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

The United States State Department has designated five Chinese media companies as agents of the Communist Party of China, reports published Tuesday afternoon claim.

According to Fox News and Washington Post, the designation has been under consideration since December, goes into effect immediately and includes the following five companies: Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development. (RELATED: Here’s How Republican Lawmakers Are Taking The Fight To Chinese Propaganda)

US President Donald Trump (C) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Donald Trump urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to work hard and act fast to help resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis during talks in Beijing Thursday, warning that "time is quickly running out". (THOMAS PETER/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) and China’s President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. (THOMAS PETER/AFP via Getty Images)

Just last month, Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr calling on the Justice Department to force Xinhua to register as an agent of a foreign government.

Documents obtained by Fox News dictate that the companies must “adhere to certain administrative requirements that also apply to foreign embassies and consulates in the United States,” including passing along a list of all personnel and real estate holdings in the U.S. to the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment on the designations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.