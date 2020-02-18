EXCLUSIVE: Texas Sheriff Talks Trump, Immigration, 2020, ‘The Beto Effect’ And More

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss illegal immigration, his views on President Donald Trump, the 2020 presidential election and the “Beto effect” in his state.

Waybourn also explained how Trump’s policies are helping keep Texas communities safe. (RELATED: ‘There’s Still A Crisis At The Border’: Border Patrol Union VP Reacts To Mexico Deporting 2,000 Migrants.)

“Mr. president, thank you for that support, thank you for what you’re doing on the border, and thank you for unleashing Bill Barr on the criminal justice system because he is working vigorously for you through his U.S. attorneys to help us at a local level,” said Waybourn.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang