Bernie Dodges Question On Medical Records, Draws Attention To Bloomberg’s Stents

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders dodged answering a question Wednesday on why he has not released his full health records.

The Vermont senator pointed out at a presidential debate Wednesday night that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has also had health issues.

“Sen. Sanders, when you were here in Las Vegas in October, you were hospitalized with a heart attack,” one of the debate moderators said. “Afterwards you pledged to make quote all your medical records public.”

“You’ve released three letters from your doctors, but you now say you won’t release anything more. What happened to your promise of full transparency?” the moderator continued.

Sanders responded, “I think we did.” (RELATED: ‘Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians’: Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women)

“Let me tell you what happened. First of all, you’re right, and thank you, Las Vegas, for the excellent medical care I got in the hospital two days,” he said, adding:

“And I think the one area maybe that Mayor Bloomberg and I shared, you have two stents as well.”

Bloomberg interjected: “That was 25 years ago.”

Sanders responded: “Well, we both have two stents. It’s a procedure that is done about a million times a year.”

WATCH:



“So we released the full report of that heart attack. Second of all, we released the full — my whole 29 years in the Capitol, the attending physician, all of my history, medical history,” Sanders said.

“And furthermore, we released reports from two leading Vermont cardiologists who described my situation,” he added.

