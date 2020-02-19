These High-Powered Microsoft Surface/Surface Books On Sale For Up To 68% Off

When it comes down to how productive you are, a lot is dependent on the set-up you have at work. Caffeination? Check. Clean working area? Check. Laptops and tablets you actually enjoy using? If you had a hair of hesitation, take a look at these incredible Microsoft surface laptops on sale. You can enjoy savings of more than 60% off some of these devices, meaning it’s practically Black Friday level deals that you could experience right now. Thanks to the factory recertified accreditations, you can rest assured you’re enjoying a fully operational, nearly new device.

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 256GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified)

Can’t choose between a tablet or a laptop? This Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 256GB is a hybrid machine that handles both functionalities with ease, powered by a fast 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor with a speed of 1.9GHz so you can do seamless multitasking.

Find it here for $1109.

Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB – Platinum (Factory Recertified)

With a monster 15-hour battery life, this Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB is perfect for long commutes or business trips. You can switch between your favorite apps with zero lag time and browse/stream with crystal clear resolution.

Find it here for $1509.

Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

Students and business professionals alike will love this Surface Book 13.5″ Core i5 256GB. The tactile keyboard and touchpad help you stay productive, with a generous 256 GB of storage for files, media and more. You can multitask easily and quickly, switching between apps and workflows.

Find it here for $529.99.

There’s also this Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB Silver, with more storage space available for $879.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

This Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ is ideal for everything from entertainment to productivity. With a 9-hour battery life, you can browse and stream — and with 256GB of SSD storage, you can preserve/store all your essential photos, videos, and files for easy access. There’s also a 150-degree angle kickstand, so you can work or play comfortably at your desk, couch or just about anywhere.

Find it here for $499.