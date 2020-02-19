House Democratic Whip Disputes Black Unemployment Numbers, Says It Was Lowest During Slavery

House Majority Whip James Clyburn disputed statistics indicating historic lows for black unemployment Tuesday, saying blacks were “fully employed during slavery.”

When asked on Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto” if President Donald Trump should be congratulated for overseeing an economy that has brought black unemployment to its lowest level ever, Democratic South Carolina Rep. Clyburn demurred.

“Don’t you think that is something that is constructive?” Cavuto asked.

“Come on, Neil, because it is not true … I’m saying that the African American unemployment is not the lowest it has ever been unless you count slavery. We were fully employed during slavery. It all depends on how you measure this up,” he said. (RELATED: Dem Rep Compares Trump To Hitler)

When asked if he thinks Trump deserves any praise for a booming economy, Clyburn suggested the prosperity began under former President Barack Obama.

“I give [Trump] credit for continuing what we laid the foundation for back in 2009. Remember, I was there. I was part of the leadership. I was around that table every day … That is what we did back in 2009,” the congressman said.

Clyburn continued by insisting Obama put all the elements in place for a prosperous economy and Trump has merely maintained a holding pattern, saying the economy is no different today than when the president took office in 2017. (RELATED: House Democratic Whip Willing To Never Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate)

“I don’t think it has been accelerated at all. If you look at where we were in 2009 and where we were when Trump became president, the movement from 2009 to that part was much greater than the movement has been from the time he took over until now.”

Unemployment is also at record lows for Hispanic Americans and a Gallup poll released at the end of January indicated a 14% increase in Americans who are “satisfied” with race relations.