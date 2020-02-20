Counter-Protesters In Alberta Tear Down Anti-Pipeline Barricade As Trudeau Contemplates Action

Counter-protesters tore down a barricade Wednesday in front of Canadian National (CN) railway tracks near Edmonton, Alberta, after environmental activists erected it.

The activists who blocked the tracks are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia. But the blockade was not up for long as another group soon had the barrier down and in the back of a truck.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil issued a province-wide 30-day injunction against the original protesters. The injunction empowers the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to enforce the law at any time. (RELATED: Trudeau Has No Plan To Deal With Crisis As Natives Block Two Bridges To US)

Environmentalists have brought railway traffic to a standstill now for two weeks across Canada, bringing the threat of food and fuel shortages closer every day.

The activists behind the protest are claiming to represent the interests of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in British Columbia. But representatives from the group demanded Thursday that the protesters cease and desist, saying the pipeline will bring economic benefits to the Wet’suwet’en people and the project is “none of their business.”

Edmonton City News journalist Carly Robinson captured the event on video.

Here is the full coverage of today’s CN blockade west of Edmonton. #yeg https://t.co/gpcV7Oj573 — Carly Robinson (@CarlyDRobinson) February 20, 2020

Robinson showed the protesters leaving the site.

In this video, the protesters are handed the court injunction.

CN Rail is unable to conduct its usual business of carrying passengers and freight across Canada and has laid off 1,000 employees as a result of the blockade. (RELATED: Trudeau Criticized For Bowing To Iranian Foreign Minister As He Seeks UN Security Council Seat)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered no plan to solve the crisis, short of cancelling his planned trip to Barbados this week where he planned to discuss his wish for a Canadian seat on the United Nations Security Council with Caribbean governments.

Conservative Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer has criticized the prime minister for coming up with “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”