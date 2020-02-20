Trump Name Drops Matt Drudge At Colorado Rally: ‘He’s Starting To Like Me Again’

President Donald Trump named dropped Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge at his Keep America Great rally Thursday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

WATCH:

A feisty beginning that saw the president criticizing Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto and naming several of his favorite Fox News personalities also included Trump going back in time to view press clippings from his own 2016 debate performances.

“OK here’s Drudge Report,” Trump said, holding up a copy of a Drudge Report poll that listed him as the winner of the 9th Republican debate. “Drudge, he’s starting to treat me good again. He’s starting to like me again. I like him.” (RELATED: Drudge Mocks WaPo For Its Coverage Of Him)

“‘Trump and Ted Cruz,'” he continued, reminiscing. “I can say he came in second. He was a great debater, and Marco came in third and a guy who I don’t like much and they don’t like him much in Ohio either, Kasich. Kasich, he was way down. OK look, who won? Trump!”

Drudge’s website features links that drive significant amounts of traffic to news sites around the world.

Based on his story choices, many conservatives felt as if the reclusive website owner took an anti-Trump turn in late 2019. The president’s Thursday comments indicate he likely had similar feelings.

The president lauded him as “a great gentleman” in mid-2018 after the site featured a story on low unemployment.

“Drudge is great, by the way,” Trump said during the 2018 “Fox & Friends” interview. “Matt Drudge is a great gentleman, who really — I don’t know, he’s got an ability to capture stories that people want to see.”