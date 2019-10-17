Drudge Report Launches New App

The Drudge Report announced the launch of a new app Thursday for readers to use on their mobile phones.

The 52-year-old Drudge launched his website in the mid 1990s at the dawn of the internet and rose to prominence shortly thereafter for his coverage of former President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The conservative news site founded by Matt Drudge routinely aggregates the top stories of the day. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

The news aggregation outlet has also become well-known for it’s polling, especially during presidential election cycles.(RELATED: POLL: Support For Impeachment Sinking Since Mueller Report)

The Drudge Report typically conducts polls after presidential debates, and has done so after every 2020 Democratic presidential debate that has taken place so far. The most recent poll showed long-shot candidate Tulsi Gabbard as having won the debate by a significant margin.

Drudge is widely regarded as having the nation’s best news judgement. The Drudge Report is a make or break for internet traffic for countless digital publishers, and is one of the internet’s most powerful figures.