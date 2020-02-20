Drake Buys $620,000 Diamond Watch With A Working Roulette Wheel

Rap star Drake dropped a staggering amount of money on a watch.

According to an Instagram post from Complex, Drake dropped $620,000 on a diamond watch with a roulette wheel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The “Money in the Grave” singer spent more than $500,000 on a watch with a functioning roulette wheel.

Take a look at the beast of a piece below.

I’m not a Drake hater at all. In fact, I think we can all agree that the man drops some bangers. Having said that, this purchase is next level stupid.

Spending $620,000 on a watch with a roulette wheel? Give me a break. There are dumb decisions, and then there’s the kind of stupid purchase that’s impossible to defend.

Why buy a watch to begin with? Does his iPhone not tell him the time? I’ll never understand people who drop a ton of cash on watches.

I get spending a ton of money on houses. I’m all in on that. I even understand spending money on a yacht and a private jet.

What I’ll never understand is dropping cash on something like a watch.

Of course, Drake is extremely wealthy and probably won’t even miss $620,000. Still, I could find a lot better ways to spend that kind of money.