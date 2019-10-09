Drake Responds To Dad’s Claim That He Lied About Their Relationship To ‘Sell Records’

Rapper Drake responded to his father’s claim that the musician lied about their relationship in order to “sell records.”

Drake responded to his dad, Dennis Graham, on his Instagram story, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight. Graham opened up about his relationship with Drake during an interview with Nick Cannon after Drake rapped about his absentee father.

Drake posts this in response to his dad saying he lies in his music to sell records pic.twitter.com/N2T34moIi1 — HIP HOP UPDATES (@RapAccess) October 8, 2019



“I always been with Drake,” Graham revealed. “I talk to him, if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.'” (RELATED: Drake Gets Himself A Massive Airplane, Watch A Video Of The Interior)

Drake, however, told a different story on his Instagram.

“Woke up today so hurt man,” Drake wrote. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with…every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Drake’s father has spoken about their relationship before. “Love” was what Graham answered was the biggest perk of being the musician’s father.