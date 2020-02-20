Former Rep. Katie Hill Says ‘Biphobia’ Caused Her Resignation From Congress

Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill claimed Thursday that “biphobia” played a major role in her resignation from Congress for allegedly violating House ethics rules.

In an interview on Good Morning America with George Stephanopoulos, Hill said that she “made the right call” in stepping down from her position, blaming “biphobic” rhetoric and the “sensationalization” of bisexuality on the end of her career in Congress.

"There's a fantasy element of it. There's biphobia that is rampant still, and certainly a misunderstanding of what bisexuality is."

She also blamed misogyny for her resignation, saying that it was because “we haven’t seen as many sex scandals with women.”

Hill resigned from Congress last October days after explicit photos of her with a female campaign staffer were published by the conservative blog RedState, along with allegations of an affair with a male congressional aide. She denied the affair with her aide but admitted to and apologized for having a sexual relationship with the campaign staffer.

The House Ethics Committee was investigating the alleged affair with her congressional aide, which would have violated House ethics rules, at the time of Hill’s resignation. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also said at the time that Hill made “some errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable.”

The former congresswoman also told Stephanopoulos that she contemplated suicide over the scandal but was stopped by the support of her family and young girls looking up to her.

“Of all the girls and young women that looked up to me… if the ultimate outcome was that this destroyed me and I committed suicide then what does that tell them? That couldn’t be my final story.”