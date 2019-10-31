‘Misogynistic Culture’: Rep. Katie Hill Calls Her Decision To Resign A ‘Double Standard’

California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill — roiled by controversy surrounding an alleged affair with one of her female cohorts — delivered her final speech to congress on Thursday.

Hill, who has chosen to resign of her own accord, amid the release of reported explicit photographs of her naked and allegedly smoking marijuana with a staffer, claimed she’s stepping down because of a “misogynistic culture” and a “double standard.”

“I am leaving now because of a double standard. I am leaving because I no longer want to be used as a bargaining chip, she said on the House floor, “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures.”

WATCH:

Rep. Katie Hill in her final floor speech: “I am leaving now because of a double standard … I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse.” pic.twitter.com/SgVIcX990G — Axios (@axios) October 31, 2019

Hill also took shots at what she deemed the “right-wing media” and their “shameless operatives.”

“I’m leaving because I don’t want to be peddled by papers and blogs and websites used by shameless operatives for the dirtiest gutter politics that I’ve ever seen, she said, “And the right-wing media to drive clicks and expand their audience by distributing intimate photos of me taken without my knowledge – let alone my consent – for the sexual entertainment of millions.”

The congresswoman blamed “an entire culture that has to change” for her abdication of office, and said the investigation surrounding herself is secondary to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Katie Hill Admits To ‘Inappropriate’ Affair With Campaign Staffer)

“There is only one investigation that deserves the attention of this country, and that’s the one that we’ve voted on today, she said.”

Hill, alongside 230 democratic colleagues, voted to move forward with formal impeachment inquiry proceedings into Trump on Thursday, postponing her official resignation until after the vote.

Her rationale for doing so stems from her view that Trump and other republicans “fear and hate powerful woman.”

She added that Trump has “credible” sexual assault allegations and he seeks to “deprive” woman of “their most fundamental right to control their own bodies.”