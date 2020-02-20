Tucker Carlson Calls For Roger Stone Judge’s Impeachment: ‘Democratic Activist Wearing Robes’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for the impeachment of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson during a Thursday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue in which he called her a “Democratic activist wearing robes.”

Discussing Jackson’s treatment of Trump confidant Roger Stone during his federal trial that culminated in the imposition of a 40-month prison sentence for witness tampering and obstruction, Carlson called his real crime “spending 40 years giving political advice to Donald Trump and then gleefully mocking the people in charge.”

“Stone’s sentence was delivered by an Obama-appointed judge called Amy Berman Jackson,” Carlson said. “You often hear people say that our justice system has been infected by politics. Amy Berman Jackson is living proof that it has been. She’s an open partisan who has so flagrantly violated the bounds of Constitutional law and fairness that it’s shocking she’s still on the bench. If there’s anyone in Washington that deserves to be impeached, it’s Amy Berman Jackson.”

The Fox News host pointed to Jackson’s treatment of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort “before they were even convicted of anything,” and then contended that she “reserved her real fury for Roger Stone” by claiming he was being “prosecuted for covering up for the president.”

“It’s totally untrue,” he said. “Nobody connected to the president has ever been charged with a crime related to spying for Russia or colluding with Russia, much less convicted of one. Stone was not charged with covering up anything. That was not the charge. That is not what he was sentenced for. Amy Jackson knows that. She lied about it.”

After calling Jackson a dishonest “partisan judge,” Carlson said: “That ought to worry everyone who cares about equal justice, on both sides. If they can do it to Roger Stone and win accolades from CNN as they do, they can certainly do it to you. Maybe someday they will.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Know What The Average Rapist Does In This Country?’: Tucker Hits Back At Warren, Calls For Roger Stone Pardon)

The Fox News host called the ongoing gag order against Stone an assault on “his First Amendment rights.”

“The entire Democratic Party and their servants in the press can defame him at will, and they are relentlessly, but if Stone dares to express his own opinion, Amy Berman Jackson will send him to jail immediately,” said Carlson. “She’s banned him from speaking publicly about the case in any way. He can’t tweet or write on Facebook. He can’t go on television, he can’t speak to reporters. He cannot express himself indirectly. If Roger Stone asked a friend or family member to deliver a statement on his behalf, he would be violating Judge Jackson’s order.”

“What you’re watching is the capricious authoritarianism of a Democratic activist wearing robes. It’s terrifying,” he said before calling on the president to “pardon Stone immediately.”

“This farce must end,” Carlson said.