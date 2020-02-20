Tyson Fury And Deontay Wilder Shove Each Other During Press Conference, Engage In Intense Trash Talk

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had an incredibly tense press conference late Wednesday in Las Vegas.

During the press conference, the two boxers exchanged in a shoving match and verbally sparred with each other as Joe Tessitore did his best to control the situation. (EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury Says His Plans Are For $30 Hookers And Cocaine After Deontay Wilder Fight)

Watch the chaos unfold below.

???? Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury clash at their press conference, exchanging shoves as it all kicks off in the face-off… [????️ @PremierBoxing / @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/qY7W0HQj9n — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 19, 2020

????️ Two minutes of the best Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury trash talk from today’s final press conference… [????️ @PremierBoxing / @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/hNBrKlMyKO — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 19, 2020

This Saturday night fight, which you can watch on ESPN+ PPV, is going to be absolutely electric. These two are ready to take each other’s heads off, and I can’t wait.

Wilder seems legitimately pissed off, and Fury just seems to be enjoying himself. As a casual fan, that makes me think Fury has all the confidence in the world.

I will say this: having spoken with Fury earlier in the week, he certainly seemed incredibly confident about what will happen Saturday night in Vegas.

Tyson Fury says he plans to binge on cocaine and $30 hookers after fighting Deontay Wilder. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 18, 2020

Fury is just an electric factory, and all that man knows how to do is move the needle. The first time he fought Wilder to a draw, but I think we’re in for a very different outcome in a couple days.

I think Fury is going to put Wilder on his back.

This interview between @dhookstead & @Tyson_Fury was ???????? “what does motivate you, if it’s not the money, what drives you to get in there and pound fists with some of the biggest humans on the planet?” “Obviously, COCAINE AND HOOKERS!” pic.twitter.com/BLuRHLOTej — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) February 18, 2020

Sound off in the comments with your predictions. It’s going to be a fun time!