Teenager At Center Of Transgender Lawsuit Wants A Level Playing Field

Sixteen-year-old track star Alanna Smith is one of three teenagers who filed a lawsuit in Connecticut on Feb. 13 to prevent transgender athletes from competing in their sport.

Smith and Christiana Holcomb, one of her lawyers with Alliance Defending Freedom, spoke to the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott about the lawsuit, which names two transgender athletes in particular. The track star and her lawyer opened up about how having to compete against transgender athletes has affected the teenagers’ results.

“The policy in Connecticut doesn’t even require any sort of treatment or therapy or whatever to compete in the girls category,” Holcomb said. “They can do so without limitation. Number two, I think both science and common sense tell us that you can never fully undo the physical advantages that males have over females.”

Smith talked about how it feels stepping up to the starting line while running against a transgender athlete. She noted that it feels like she has “already lost” even before the race, adding that she has had to compete against two transgender athletes in particular. (RELATED: ‘Before I Even Run, I Already Lost’: Teenage Track Star Behind Transgender Lawsuit Speaks Out)

“I’m hoping for track just to become fair again, because it’s a sport that I love to do, and I just hope that we can have a level playing field,” according to Smith.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.