Former Obama Staffer Ameshia Cross Explains Why Joe Biden’s Campaign Is Doomed

Former Obama Staffer and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the fall of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and the so called ‘Bloomberg effect’ now that the former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is surging in the polls.

“Early on I definitely supported Biden, and I don’t think that’s different across members of the African American community, but every voter wants to see a fighter, and I think that for Biden it was, even when he was getting sliced up on the debate stage he kinda held back,” said Cross. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Hate Roger Stone’: Corey Lewandowski Weighs In On Roger Stone Pardon Speculation And 2020 Presidential Election.)

She also went on to describe the challenges the Bloomberg campaign will face have when it comes to convincing Democratic primary voters to support him.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang