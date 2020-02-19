US

‘Before I Even Run, I Already Lost’: Teenage Track Star Behind Transgender Lawsuit Speaks Out

(Screenshot Twitter: Shelby Talcott)

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Sixteen-year-old Alanna Smith is fighting for more than just a medal on the track after joining two other high school girls in a lawsuit aimed at preventing transgender athletes from competing in their sport.

Smith sat down alongside Christiana Holcomb, one of the lawyers with Alliance Defending Freedom, to speak to the Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott about the Connecticut case. The teenage track star said how running against transgender athletes makes her feel like she can only compete to get a personal record, rather than a top medal.

“It makes me realize that before I even run, I already lost and I won’t be able to get a fair spot,” Smith said in the preview.

The full video will air Thursday, Feb. 19 on the Daily Caller’s official YouTube channel.

Holcomb also spoke about the claim that hormone suppressors can bridge the physical divide between a biological male and female, and the two discussed the future of women’s sports as more transgender athletes aim to compete against females. (RELATED: Study Finds Transgender Athletes Have Advantages In Women’s Sports, Even After 12 Months Of Hormone Therapy)