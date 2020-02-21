Democrat Had A Disastrous Week

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with columnist, radio host, and fellow podcaster Chris Stigall about the horrible, terrible, awful week the Democrats running for President had.

Listen to the show:

Watch the Chris Stigall interview:

The disastrous Las Vegas debate was the end of a very bad week for Democrat; a bad year, really. With his signature humor and a lifetime of political work, Chris Stigall analyzes the field, the prospects of Republicans retaking the House by flipping back seats in Pennsylvania like the 17th district with former podcast guest Sean Parnell is challenging Congressman Conor Lamb. Plus, we have a lot of laughs along the way.

