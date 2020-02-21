Relationship Advice With Porn Legend Kendra Lust: Who Should Pay For The Dates?

Legendary porn star Kendra Lust swung by the office for an exclusive interview, and she shared her thoughts on a variety of topics.

In our first piece from the exclusive interview, Kendra, Henry and I tackled the age old question of who should pay for dates.

Should the man pay? Should the man only pay on the first date? Should the woman ever offer to pay? Should things be even or should things not be even if on person makes more money? She answered all those scenarios and more. Give her thoughts a watch below. You won’t be disappointed.

I really can’t wait for you all to see all the upcoming stuff from this interview. In my years with the company, I’m not sure we’ve ever done something this fascinating before.

To say Kendra Lust was entertaining would be an understatement.

Here’s a preview of the hilarious interview @HenryRodgersDC and I did with @KendraLust. Trust me, folks. It only gets crazier from here. pic.twitter.com/2Wygr7OEzR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2020

For those of you who haven’t seen our previous videos with Kendra, you can watch them all below. Enjoy!