EXCLUSIVE: Porn Legend Kendra Lust Gives Behind The Scenes Look At The Adult Film Industry, Discusses If There’s Anything She’d Change

Legendary adult film star Kendra Lust pulled the curtain back a bit on the adult film industry in my exclusive interview with her.

As you all know, we did a very long interview with Lust about a variety of topics, and she really dove right in with her answers.

In this clip, I ask how much of what happens is staged, what life is like on set and if there’s anything she’d like to change about the industry if she could. It turns out, things might not always be what they appear. You can watch her answers to the questions below.

For those of you who haven’t yet seen our previous clips with Lust, I’d encourage you to check them both out.

Here are her thoughts on if porn should be banned and if it should be used as an education tool.

Here were her thoughts ahead of the Conor McGregor fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Keep checking back for more clips of our incredible interview with Kendra Lust when we have them. I think you guys are going to find everything we have very entertaining!