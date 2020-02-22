MSNBC Melts Down As Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks to be the winner of the Nevada caucuses, and MSNBC pundits don’t seem to be thrilled by the news.

Sanders and MSNBC have been at odds before, with the candidate and his supporters often accusing the network of being anti-Sanders.

In fact, Sanders reportedly personally confronted MSNBC President Phil Griffin over their alleged unfair coverage of his campaign.

MSNBC’s coverage of the Nevada caucuses Saturday may not help mend any fences. Sanders suppoerters tweeted several video clips from MSNBC’s on-air coverage allegedly showing anti-Sanders bias.

Chris Matthews compared Sanders’ electoral success to France’s fall to Nazi Germany in World War II.

Matthews: “It is pretty much over.” He goes on to compare Bernie winning to the fall of France…in 1940. pic.twitter.com/367JesRN0P — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 22, 2020

Matthews also wondered on air if it would be better for moderate Democrats if Sanders didn’t win in the general election.

Mask off: Chris Matthews suggests Democratic establishment better off with four more years of Trump than Sanders movement reshaping party. pic.twitter.com/XkHt9XOw8i — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 22, 2020

“I’m wondering whether the Democratic moderates want Bernie Sanders to be president. That’s maybe too exciting a question to raise. They don’t like Trump at all. Do they want Bernie Sanders to take over the Democratic Party in perpetuity?” he said.

“I mean, he takes it over, he sets the direction of the future of the party — maybe they’d rather wait four years and put in a Democrat that they like.”

In another viral clip, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace compared President Donald Trump and Sanders, accused them of using “dark arts” on the media, and called supporters a “squeaky, angry minority.”

“A squeaky, angry minority.” MSNBC is gonna be must-watch TV the next few weeks. Carville follows by calling Putin the real winner today. pic.twitter.com/9FRds8YWD3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020

Another clip being shared by Sanders supporters shows an MSNBC reporter loudly sighing as she reported that many Sanders supporters were Latino.

The audible sigh really makes this. (Could easily just be fatigue. Campaign reporting is exhausting. Still pretty funny.) https://t.co/o3Wrq6J5Rv — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020

Finally, MSNBC’s Joy Reid commented on the Sanders phenomenon, saying that nobody else in the race is a “hungry, angry, enraged, and determined as Sanders voters.”

“Democrats need to sober up, and figure out what the hell they’re going to do about that,” she added.

JOY REID IS FINALLY STARTING TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE UNDENIABLE TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/qTVcujrD26 — ᏔმƦ????ჳ (@mooncult) February 22, 2020

Progressive commentators further mocked the network. The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald referred to MSNBC as “an all-out, unmitigated STOP-SANDERS!! propaganda outlet.” (RELATED: MSNBC Contributor Says ‘Racist, Liberal Whites’ And ‘Misfit Black Girls’ Support Bernie Sanders)

The extent to which MSNBC isn’t even pretending any more – they’re just an all-out, unmitigated STOP-SANDERS!! propaganda outlet – is astonishing to watch even for those of us who have long held it in contempt. Remember what @fshakir said this week: https://t.co/fYPa9vv0ZY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2020

The Hill’s Krystal Ball poked fun at Nicolle Wallace.

Unintentionally revealing comment from Nichole Wallace just now: “I have no idea what voters think about anything any more.” — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 22, 2020

Other blue-checks chimed in as well:

MSNBC seems to be having a meltdown over Bernie’s success in Nevada. One insane clip after another like this. https://t.co/GLzbfr5kCc — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) February 22, 2020

It appears that the good folks at MSNBC are having a meltdown regarding Bernie Sanders today. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 22, 2020