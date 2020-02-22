Politics

MSNBC Melts Down As Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses

Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Las Vegas Ahead Of Nevada Caucuses
Justin Caruso Contributor
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks to be the winner of the Nevada caucuses, and MSNBC pundits don’t seem to be thrilled by the news.

Sanders and MSNBC have been at odds before, with the candidate and his supporters often accusing the network of being anti-Sanders.

In fact, Sanders reportedly personally confronted MSNBC President Phil Griffin over their alleged unfair coverage of his campaign.

MSNBC’s coverage of the Nevada caucuses Saturday may not help mend any fences. Sanders suppoerters tweeted several video clips from MSNBC’s on-air coverage allegedly showing anti-Sanders bias.

Chris Matthews compared Sanders’ electoral success to France’s fall to Nazi Germany in World War II.

Matthews also wondered on air if it would be better for moderate Democrats if Sanders didn’t win in the general election.

“I’m wondering whether the Democratic moderates want Bernie Sanders to be president. That’s maybe too exciting a question to raise. They don’t like Trump at all. Do they want Bernie Sanders to take over the Democratic Party in perpetuity?” he said.

“I mean, he takes it over, he sets the direction of the future of the party — maybe they’d rather wait four years and put in a Democrat that they like.”

In another viral clip, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace compared President Donald Trump and Sanders, accused them of using “dark arts” on the media, and called supporters a “squeaky, angry minority.”

Another clip being shared by Sanders supporters shows an MSNBC reporter loudly sighing as she reported that many Sanders supporters were Latino.

Finally, MSNBC’s Joy Reid commented on the Sanders phenomenon, saying that nobody else in the race is a “hungry, angry, enraged, and determined as Sanders voters.”

“Democrats need to sober up, and figure out what the hell they’re going to do about that,” she added.

Progressive commentators further mocked the network. The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald referred to MSNBC as “an all-out, unmitigated STOP-SANDERS!! propaganda outlet.” (RELATED: MSNBC Contributor Says ‘Racist, Liberal Whites’ And ‘Misfit Black Girls’ Support Bernie Sanders)

The Hill’s Krystal Ball poked fun at Nicolle Wallace.

Other blue-checks chimed in as well: