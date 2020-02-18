Sanders Campaign Says Fox News Is ‘More Fair’ Than MSNBC

Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Fox News has been “more fair” to the Sanders campaign than MSNBC.

Shakir made the comment during an interview with Vanity Fair, blasting MSNBC for bashing Sanders to its more left-leaning audience.

“Fox is often yelling about Bernie Sanders’s socialism, but they’re still giving our campaign the opportunity to make our case in a fair manner, unlike MSNBC, which has credibility with the left and is constantly undermining the Bernie Sanders campaign,” Shakir said.

Sanders has long mirrored President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the media, accusing them of not showing favorable news about his campaign, but it is rare for him to elevate networks on the right. Sanders also has faced criticism in recent weeks over crass and sometimes extreme comments from campaign surrogates. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Was Accused Of ‘Cronyism’)

Suspicion of the media and the Democratic party establishment is a hallmark of Sanders’ outsider mentality. His supporters widely considered Hillary Clinton to have stolen the 2016 nomination from Sanders, an accusation that lead to major reforms within the Democratic Party’s primary process.

Trump has leaned into Sanders’ criticisms, tweeting repeatedly that the 2016 primary was “rigged” against Sanders and that Democrats are conspiring to do the same in 2020.