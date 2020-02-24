Ben Affleck Shares His Thoughts About His Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘She’s The Real Thing’

Ben Affleck had nothing but kind words to say about his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez and her acting skills, sharing that “she should have been nominated” for an Academy Award for “Hustlers.”

"She [Lopez] should have been nominated," the 47-year-old actor shared during his recent interview with the New York Times. However, the comments didn't make it into the piece and instead was tweeted out by the reporter who did the story. It was then noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Monday about the actress' role in the 2019 film.

"She's the real thing," he added. "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's fucking baller."

Affleck also shared during the interview that his "biggest regret" in his life is his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner and that he has nothing but "respect" for her.

"The first and main thing that I have to say to Jennifer Garner in public or in private is thank you," the "Gone Girl" star shared. "I want to be really clear about how much I respect her and how much I value the fact that she works with me in co-parenting."

Affleck was previously engaged to Lopez from 2002-2004. He then was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018 and the pair have three kids together.