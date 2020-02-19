Ben Affleck Says Divorcing Jennifer Garner Is The ‘Biggest Regret’ Of His Life

Ben Affleck thinks the biggest mistake of his life was divorcing Jennifer Garner.

Garner and Affleck were married for more than a decade, but split in 2018 after several issues. Now, the legendary actor is reflecting on his choices, and he knows which one was the worst.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told The New York Times in a story published Tuesday in which he discusses his alcoholism and former marriage to the Hollywood star.

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he added. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Yeah, I’m not going to disagree with Ben on this one. Imagine being married to Jennifer Garner and then having it all fall apart.

We’re talking about Jennifer Garner! We’re talking about Sydney Bristow! We’re talking about one of the most successful women in the past quarter century in Hollywood.

Divorcing a woman like that is something I imagine must haunt you for a long time. It’s made worse by the fact Affleck has had some very public struggles with alcohol, but at least he’s confronting those head on.

Being willing to admit you have drinking issues is a veteran move.

Hopefully, Affleck is in a better place now than when his marriage was falling apart. You hate to see people struggle, but at least he is confronting his past in what seems to be a positive manner.