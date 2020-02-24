Milwaukee Herd Coach Chase Buford Cusses Out The Refs After Loss, Accuses Them Of Cheating

Milwaukee Herd head coach Chase Buford might be in some trouble with the G-League after some Sunday comments on the refs.

Following a Sunday loss to the Grand Rapids Drive from the Herd, who are the Bucks G-League team, Buford unloaded on the refs to the media. He dropped an f-bomb and accused them of being cheaters.

Watch his full comments below.

Early candidate for coaching rant of the year! Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Chase Buford after his team saw a 21-point lead disappear in the 4th quarter vs. Grand Rapids. And because he asked: @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/cw5t1lMSKI — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) February 24, 2020

Unfortunately, Buford apologized for his actions in a statement late Sunday night.

I love coaches going off on the refs. It’s one of the best parts about sports. When a coach cuts loose, it’s entertaining as all hell. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s safe to say Buford was furious. He looks disheveled and frustrated and he didn’t hold back at all.

Having said that, it’s such a soft move to apologize after the fact. Why did he do that? When you unload on the officials like that, you have to stand by it.

Apologizing is such a damn soft move that it almost makes the rant not even cool anymore.

If you’re going to rip the coaches like Buford did, then you can’t ever apologize. You just can’t do it!