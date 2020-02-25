Bloomberg Says He ‘Bought’ The Democratic House Majority

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stated during the Democratic debate Tuesday night that he “bought” the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives.
“They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said. “All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought, I got them.”
Bloomberg’s slip up went unnoticed on stage, and the former mayor continued to attack Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other candidates for their expensive economic proposals. (RELATED: Is The Corbynization Of The Democratic Party Complete?)
“The federal budget is $4.5 trillion a year, we get $3.5 trillion in revenue,” Bloomberg said. “Right now, the debt is $20 trillion going up to 21. We just cannot afford some of the stuff people talk about.”
Bloomberg also continued to argue that a Sanders nomination would lead to President Donald Trump’s re-election.
“If you keep on going, we will elect Bernie,” Bloomberg said. “Bernie will lose to Donald Trump.”