Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Says Biden ‘Might Need’ Cognitive Testing

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson speculated that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “might need” cognitive testing.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump?” Jackson tweeted on Tuesday. “The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!”

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

Jackson, who served both former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump as White House physician from 2013 to 2018, was reacting to a video posted by GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel showing Biden announcing himself as “a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

“I’m here to ask you for your help where I come from you don’t get far unless you ask,” Biden told a South Carolina crowd on Monday. “My name’s Joe Biden: I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over …”

The former vice president’s many gaffes and forgetful moments on the campaign trail, like when he mixed up Iraq and Iran in a campaign speech last month, have become legendary and even expected.

After Jackson’s famous 2018 hour-plus long briefing on President Donald Trump’s health, CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta accused the White House of skewing the president’s exam results and insisted he has heart disease. (RELATED: Trump On Biden: ‘Not The Brightest Light Bulb’)

Several months later, Jackson’s nomination to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was derailed after Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester released a document accusing him of over-prescribing medication, drinking on the job, and running a hostile work environment. Jackson has vehemently denied the claims and was later appointed to serve as President Trump’s chief medical advisor.