Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Cast, Includes Macaulay Culkin

The cast of season 10 of “American Horror Story” was announced Wednesday.

Creator Ryan Murphy posted an Instagram video revealing the people attached to the project, and former “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin was on the list. Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters were also all included. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Ends Amazing Season With Underwhelming Finale)

Watch the entire cast announcement video below.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season 10 of the hit FX show. I can’t wait to see what we get at all. Season nine was absolutely lit.

Season nine of “AHS” was probably the best season in the series since season three. It was funny, it was scary, it was interesting, it was suspenseful and it was just a ton of fun.

If season 10 is even a fraction as good as season nine, then we’re in for a very interesting time. The formula for success isn’t difficult.

Keep things bloody, keep things fast paced and stick to what worked in the early seasons. I don’t care at all about Culkin being in the cast.

His star burned out awhile ago. Having said that, I do hope Emma Roberts makes an appearance. She was outstanding in season nine, and I’m hopeful we get a little more of that in season 10.

There’s no release date yet, but I’ll make sure to keep you updated as I know more. It’s hopefully going to be a fun season!