Democrats Hold A Slap-Fight In South Carolina

On today’s podcast we analyze the Democratic debate in South Carolina last night: the hits, the misses, the lies, and the cat-fighting.

The claws were out last night in South Carolina as Democrats had one final debate before both the South Carolina primary Saturday and Super Tuesday next week. Sparks flew as the candidates went at each other on every issue, called each other names, and took some cheap shots. We have all the audio and get into it.

