‘She Needs To Stay In Her Lane’: Tucker Carlson And Judge Jeanine Criticize Roger Stone Judge

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and guest Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted the judge in the Roger Stone case, Amy Jackson.

The pair was reacting to comments Jackson made Tuesday that criticized Carlson for questioning the fitness of the jury foreman to objectively assess Stone’s trial.

“I’m stunned at her behavior,” Pirro told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Any judge who concerns herself with the media or the press needs to get a thick skin or at least wear a few robes to make it look like she has thick skin. She should not be worried about you or anyone else. She’s got a job and she needs to stay in her lane.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Calls For Roger Stone Judge’s Impeachment: ‘Democratic Activist Wearing Robes’)

Pirro told Carlson that “everything you said about her is accurate and right on point,” adding that the judge should be “outraged that a foreperson on a jury … may have lied to her, may have exhibited such jury bias that it would demand a new trial. But no, she’s mad at you, she’s mad at the president.”

Jackson slammed Carlson and President Donald Trump for saying one of the jurors in the Stone trial, Tomeka Hart, was clearly biased against both Stone and the president. Jackson sentenced Stone on Feb. 20 to 40 months in prison for allegedly lying to Congress. Stone has filed a motion to disqualify Jackson from hearing his case.

Pirro said Jackson had already “prejudged the issue” by saying the jury acted appropriately. “How do you know, judge? Have you spoken to that juror? Do you know what was posted? Do you know how she answered the question? What do you know about her background?”

She said she believes that Hart wanted to get on the jury because of her personal biases and that Jackson failed to assess that situation. “Shame on the judge.” (RELATED: Roger Stone Judge Refuses To Strike Anti-Trumper From Jury Pool)

“Shame on her,” said Carlson. “She should be impeached. She’s corrupt, she out of control and she’s also muzzled Roger Stone, taken away his First Amendment rights.

Carlson noted that Stone is not allowed to talk to the media and Jackson has threatened to “send him to prison” if he does even though “he’s being attacked daily by CNN. How can that happen in this country?”

Pirro insisted Jackson’s behavior has established new boundaries for inappropriate judicial conduct, saying “this judge is on the wrong side of justice in this case. She has aligned herself with someone who may have disrupted justice in a courtroom and she has prejudged it and taken the side of that person. It’s wrong.”

Carlson agreed, saying “Terrifying that someone like that sit on a federal bench” and recommended that Trump pardon Stone.

“Let’s get past this.”