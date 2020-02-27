Politics

Protester Dressed Like Trump Escorted Out Of Pence’s CPAC Speech

Pence protestor.

Twitter/KyleHooten2

Kyle Hooten
A protester dressed like President Donald Trump was escorted out of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Pence took the stage at CPAC 2020 around noon (eastern time) Thursday, opening his speech with a message of optimism about America’s odds of defeating the coronavirus, and Trump’s odds of reelection. However, less than 10 minutes into the vice president’s remarks, a protestor dressed like the president stood up near the front of the audience and began yelling about Trump and “white supremacy.”

Secret Service and event security quickly apprehended the impostor, who was escorted out of the venue by about a dozen officers. (RELATED: Topless Protesters Storm The Stage At Bernie Sanders Rally)

Despite the disruption, many CPAC attendees seemed delighted by Pence’s speech, which triggered several chants of “four more years” and copious applause.