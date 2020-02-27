Mitt Romney’s Name Booed At CPAC

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s name was booed during a speech given by Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk at the Conservative Political Action Summit (CPAC).

“The Republican Party of Mitt Romney” said Kirk as the crowd erupted in boo’s. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Is ‘Formally Not Invited’ To CPAC)

“Correct answer, by the way. Correct. Every time his name is mentioned you should respond that way,” he declared. “Because he lied to every single person in this room that knocked on doors for him, that made phone calls for him, that donated to his campaign, because we thought that he was going to be a crusader against the Marxist president that preceded Donald Trump.”

WATCH:



Kirk added, “And now he asks and he begs for the endorsement of Donald Trump for the Senate in Utah, and then he goes and votes for that sham, unconstitutional impeachment. He embodies the very same political class that President Trump ran against.”

The college conservative leader went on to rail against “the party of Mitt Romney” that “wanted to preserve the ruling class.”

Romney has fallen out of favor with the political action summit ever since he voted to remove President Donald Trump from office during his impeachment trial in January. Shortly afterwards CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp announced the Utah senator was “formally not invited” to the summit.