‘I Think Their Instincts Are Absolutely Right’: Helen Mirren Supports Meghan Markle And Harry’s Exit

Superstar Helen Mirren one-hundred percent supports Meghan Markle and Harry’s decision to step away from their royal duties and no longer be “working members of the royal family.”

“I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it,” the 74-year-old actress told Variety magazine in a piece published Thursday. “Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be … Wow,” she added. “What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic …” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

Mirren continued, “So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time.”

“They’ll find another victim … probably me,” the Oscar winning actress replied with a laugh.

It all comes following reports earlier in the week in which the royal shared that there was no need to introduce him as Prince Harry, just Harry was fine.

“He’s [Duke of Cambridge] made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,” the conference host Ayesha Hazarika shared before the man formerly known as Prince Harry took the stage, per Page Six.

“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry,” the announcer added.

It is unclear if the comment was all part of Harry distancing himself from the royal family amid news last month that he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping down from their royal duties.

Or if it was a gently jab at the monarchy, amid reports recently that Queen Elizabeth II has banned the royal couple from using their brand “Sussex Royal” going forward at the end of them serving as senior members of the family effective Spring 2020.

As previously reported, the royal couple made headlines last month when they announced plans to step away from their royal roles and become “financially independent.” Shortly after, the queen issued a statement releasing Harry and Markle of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”