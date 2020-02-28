Mulvaney Predicts Schools Will Close Amid Coronavirus Fears

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney predicted that schools in the U.S. will eventually close over the coronavirus.

Mulvaney made his comments Friday morning during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and also tried to calm fears about the virus' affect on the markets.

“Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably. May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure, but we do this,” Mulvaney said.

The White House has escalated its response to the virus in recent weeks amid fears of an outbreak in the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was appointed to head a coronavirus task force earlier this week, and the vice president attempted to re-assure the CPAC crowd Thursday that the administration was prepared for anything.

“President Donald Trump has no higher priority than the health, safety and well-being of the American people,” Pence said.