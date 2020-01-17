Here Are The Best Moments From LSU’s White House Celebration

The LSU Tigers visited the White House Friday to celebrate its fourth national championship in school history.

The Tigers capped off a perfect 15-0 season Monday night, defeating Clemson 42-25 in the national championship. The Tigers took to Washington, D.C., four days later at the invitation of President Donald Trump. (RELATED: The National Champion Clemson Tigers Visited The White House And It Looked Like A Blast)

The East Room at the White House is jam packed for the #LSU Tigers arrival with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/f5f9bGnEtS — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 17, 2020

The Tigers gathered into a packed East Room with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in hand.

The president remarked on Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron’s famous Cajun accent, saying he thought Orgeron had laryngitis when he first met him.

‘ALL MAN’: President Trump thought LSU coach Ed Orgeron may have had Laryngitis when he first heard him talk #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/gWRQw627Uw — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) January 17, 2020

Trump also had a lot of praise for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, saying that the quarterback is going to be “so rich” soon. Burrow is expected to be taken first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We call him Young Tom Brady,” the president said of Burrow.

Orgeron and Burrow also got to speak from behind the presidential seal.

“Thank you president Trump, what an honor to be here at the White House. I speak on behalf of our team & staff, I have the best organization in the world,” Orgeron said. “One Team, One Heartbeat.”

The East Room celebration ended with a bang as the president made a quip regarding his impeachment before inviting the players and coaches to take photos in the Oval Office.

“We will take pictures behind the resolute desk,” Trump told the team. “It’s been there long time, a lot of presidents, some good, some not so good. But you’ve got a good one now even though they are trying to impeach the son of a bitch.”