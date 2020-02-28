Pompeo, Esper Head To Middle East To Finalize Taliban Peace Deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will depart for the Middle East to meet with the Taliban and Afghan government to finalize a peace agreement, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Their departure comes roughly a week after Pompeo announced a “reduction in violence” (RIV) agreement with the Taliban and stated a more permanent peace deal would be signed by the end of February. Pompeo will be traveling to sign the deal with the Taliban, and Esper will meet with the Afghan government to make a “joint declaration.”

Officials have emphasized that the declaration would only move forward so long as the Taliban kept to the RIV agreement made earlier in February. Under the RIV, the Taliban can’t use IEDs, carbombs or attack major U.S. or Afghan military bases. Conversely, the U.S. and Afghan governments agreed not to carry out airstrikes or drone strikes against the Taliban. (RELATED: US Has Reduced Military Presence In Afghanistan By 2,000 Troops Despite No Peace Deal)

“If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home,” Trump said Friday.

Trump has said for months that there must be a reduction of violence in Afghanistan before the U.S. will negotiate for a long-term peace agreement. The Taliban had escalated their operations since September, and the U.S. responded with increased airstrikes. (RELATED: Pompeo Defends Using Camp David To Meet With Taliban)

Trump attempted to reach a peace agreement in 2019 when he invited Afghan and Taliban residents to meet at Camp David on September 11. He cancelled the talks, however, after a Taliban attack on US soldiers, combined with backlash to the symbolism of hosting terrorists on the anniversary of 9/11.