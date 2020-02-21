United States To Sign Peace Deal With Taliban By End Of February, Ending America’s Longest War

The United States will sign a peace deal with the Taliban by the end of February, the State Department and Secretary Pompeo announced Friday afternoon.

“U.S. negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan,” Pompeo’s statement accompanying the announcement reads. “Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29.”

The official peace deal is preceded by a reduction in violence, that went into effect just after midnight on Saturday, Kabul time. (RELATED: Taliban Claims It Shot Down U.S. Surveillance Plane Flying Over Afghanistan)