Coronavirus Patient Pulled Back Into Hospital After Attempting To Leave

A video released Thursday shows an Iranian man who was quarantined for possible coronavirus leaving a hospital before being whisked back inside by staff.

Journalists who expected to meet with a health official outside a hospital in Tbilisi, Georgia instead encountered a man who emerged from the hospital claiming to be healthy and free of coronavirus, according to Metro UK. However, just seconds after the man began speaking with reporters, hospital staff interrupted and dragged him back inside.

“He is not well. Not well,” a hospital staffer can be heard saying in the video, according to a translation reported by MSN. (RELATED: First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Sub-Saharan Africa)

The unidentified man entered Georgia from Iran via taxi, according to Metro UK, and has since been taken to a different hospital in Abastumani, Georgia, where he and other patients are being held under quarantine, reports the New York Post.

Georgia has only confirmed one case of coronavirus, a 50-year-old man with a “mild form” the illness, according to the Post.